PM Modi wishes people in Jyeshtha Ashtami | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami on Friday, in particular the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Praying for the health and well-being of all, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and wrote: “On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, greetings and best wishes to all, in particular to the Kashmiri Pandit community. We bow to Mata Kheer Bhawani and we pray for everyone’s health and well-being. ”

The Deputy Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha also extended his greetings, saying: “Greetings to the people, especially the Pandit community of Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami. May the blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani bring sustained peace, development and prosperity. in the UT and well-being and happiness in everyone’s life “.

The annual Jyeshtha Ashtami festival is celebrated in the Union Territory at the Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in the Ganderbal district with minimal turnout of devotees in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.





