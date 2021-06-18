India Top Headlines

PM Modi to Launch a Custom Crash Course for Covid-19 Frontline Workers Today | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the personalized Crash Course program for Covid-19 frontline workers today at 11am via video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister’s office, the launch of the program will begin in 111 training centers spread across 26 states. The launch will be followed by the Prime Minister’s speech.

The Union Minister for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, Mahendra Nath Pandey, will also be present on the occasion.

The program aims to skill and enhance the skills of a lakh of Covid warriors across the country. The training will be delivered to Covid warriors in six custom job roles, namely, Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.

The program has been designed as a special program under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with a total financial outlay of Rs. 276 million rupees, the PMO said.

The program will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to meet current and future healthcare workforce needs.





Times of India