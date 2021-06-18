India Top Headlines

PM Modi Launches Custom Crash Course Program To Improve Over One Lakh Of ‘Covid Warriors’ | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched six customized crash course programs on Friday to enhance the skill of more than one lakh of ‘Covid warriors’.

According to the Prime Minister’s office, under the personalized intensive courses program, the government will launch 111 training centers spread over 26 states.

“The virus is still present among us and can mutate even more,” warned Prime Minister Modi when launching the program via video conference under the Skill India scheme.

The Union Minister for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, Mahendra Nath Pandey, and the Union Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, were also present on the occasion.

The training will be delivered to Covid warriors in six custom job roles, namely, Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.

The program has been designed as a special program under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with a total financial outlay of Rs. 276 million rupees, the PMO said.

The program will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to meet current and future healthcare workforce needs.

(With inputs from agencies)





