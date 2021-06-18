India Top Headlines

MLA cop challans for defying curfew, changed | India News

MUSSORIE: On Sunday, the hill town curfew started at 1pm. Seven hours later, Deputy Inspector Neeraj Kathait caught up with Roorkee MLA Pradeep Batra and his family, taking a walk. Kathait issued him a challan for not wearing masks properly and for defying curfew, and an angry Batra threw the amount of challan at him, all captured in a video that was widely shared. On Thursday, Kathait was transferred, Anmol Jain reports.

“The SSP office ordered the transfer of the deputy inspector,” Mussoorie circle officer Narendra Pant told TOI. Kathait will now take over her duties in the small town of Kalsi, about 40 km from Dehradun.

In the video, Kathait could be heard asking the MLA: “How do you roam without masks and without social distancing? No wandering allowed. “Batra asked him to” be courteous “and said that he and his family wore their masks all the time. His son is then heard saying that they were going back to the hotel. Kathait said that Batra would have to pay a challan 500 rupees, after which Batra throws the money at him and leaves.

On Sunday, CO Pant had said: “The officer was simply following instructions. However, we have launched an investigation. “On Thursday, he said:” The officer had completed three years in Mussoorie and needed to be transferred. ”

As word of his transfer spread, locals joined him, online and offline. The Mussoorie Merchants Association submitted a memorandum to the CM supporting Kathait and met with the tehsildar with a request to stop her transfer. “The MLA broke the law. The policeman took action and he should be applauded, not punished, ”said Rajat Aggarwal, president of the organization.

WhatsApp groups quickly formed. “This would demoralize the police force. They would refrain from taking strict measures against offenders in the future, ”posted a local in a group. Another wrote: “Police must first ask if the person is an MLA before issuing a challan to any offender.”

The opposition Congress said it would launch an agitation if Kathait was not reinstated. “We urge the government to revoke the transfer of the deputy inspector. It was the MLA who was breaking the rules, ”added Gaurav Agarwalla, chairman of the party’s Mussoorie unit.





