JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh Delivered A Demonstration Cause Notice To Protest On Campus Amid Covid | India News

NEW DELHI: The administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University issued a notice of demonstrative cause to the president of the student union, Aishe Ghosh, for holding a demonstration on campus in solidarity with the ongoing farmer agitation in December last year in violation of the Covid-19 guidelines.

According to the advisory issued by the JNU supervisor’s office, Ghosh was found to be “in violation of Covid-19 rules implemented by the university and the government of India.”

Ghosh has been asked to respond to the notification by June 24.

The president of the JNU Student Union said on Twitter that the notice was issued for his protest on December 5 last year in support of a call from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha who has been spearheading the agitation against the Center’s three agricultural laws. .

“Let this be said loud and clear, for whatever injustice happens around us, in this society, we will continue to speak out against the oppressor. We will continue to speak for the oppressed. In solidarity with our farmers,” he tweeted.

In less than a week, the supervisor’s office issued at least four good cause notices to Ghosh.

Last week, he was issued a notice of show of cause for a protest in 2018, calling it an act of “indiscipline and misconduct.”

The JNUSU president said she was issued another notice for an ABVP “effigy burning” act and a fourth for holding a protest earlier this year demanding that the library be reopened after the pandemic-induced closure.

Ghosh said he would respond to the notices.





