HC will hear on June 24 Mamata’s petition challenging the election of Suvendu de Nandigram | India News

CALCUTTA: On Friday, the Calcutta High Court postponed the hearing until June 24 on the petition of West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee, which challenged the election of opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram.

The matter was brought up by Banerjee’s lawyer before the Kaushik Chanda court of law according to the list for the hearing. Judge Chanda said that Banerjee is required to be present on the first day of the hearing, as it was an electoral petition. Banerjee’s attorney said he will act in accordance with the law.

Judge Chanda then settled the matter for his hearing on Thursday. In her election petition, the Trinamool head of Congress accused BJP MLA Adhikari of committing corrupt practices as provided for in Section 123 of the People’s Representation Act of 1951.

Banerjee also claimed in the petition that discrepancies were made in the counting process.





