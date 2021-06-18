Covid: India is now second in daily cases after leading for 2.5 months | India News

India Top Headlines

After recording the highest daily Covid-19 number in the world for more than two and a half months during the second lethal wave, India’s average case count has dropped to second with Brazil taking dubious first place again.

In the last seven days ending Thursday, Brazil recorded 4.88,882, slightly ahead of India’s tally of 4.88,626, according to data from worldometers.info. This was the first time since the end of March that India’s seven-day average of daily Covid cases has been surpassed by another country.

Brazil has been in the midst of a long Covid outbreak with daily cases mostly hovering between 60,000 and 90,000 since the beginning of March. India, on the other hand, has seen cases in a sharp spiral since early March, hitting a peak on May 8 and then falling so steeply since then.

The United States, the only country other than India where daily Covid cases have exceeded 1 lakh, witnessed a spike in infections around the second week of January. Cases in that country have been declining steadily since then, except for a brief increase in mid-April.

In India, the seven-day average of daily cases dropped to 66,660 on Friday, nearly one-sixth from the high of 3.91,263 recorded on May 8. The seven-day average of daily deaths (not counting elderly deaths now reported mainly by Maharashtra) had fallen to 1,399, down almost a third from the peak of 4,040 on May 16.

On Friday, the country registered 60,959 new cases and 1,200 deaths. In addition, Maharashtra reported 450 “overdue” deaths. The state recorded 198 deaths in the past 24 hours, the second highest in the country after 287 reported from Tamil Nadu. Karnataka was the only other state to report a daily balance of more than 100, with 168 deaths on Friday.

For the second day in a row, Kerala was the only state to publish more than 10,000 new cases. Kerala recorded 11,361 new virus infections, while the count in Maharashtra was 9,798 and in Tamil Nadu it was 8,633.