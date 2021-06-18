India Top Headlines

Covid-19: More than half crore of people in Maharashtra fully vaccinated in five months | India News

MUMBAI: More than half a million people in Maharashtra have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the past five months, having received both doses of vaccines, a report from the state health department revealed. A total of 53,72,219 people have received both doses so far, he said.

According to data from the Election Commission of India shared ahead of the 2019 assembly elections, there are a total of nine million people in Maharashtra who are over the age of 18. Considering that, the state has been able to vaccinate just over five percent of the population in the last five months.

The nationwide vaccination campaign began on January 16 of this year. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has stated several times that the state has an installed capacity to inoculate eight lakh people per day. However, the data revealed that the state has managed to administer an average of two daily doses of lakh.

Of the fully vaccinated people, 34.99,679 belong to the age group over 45, followed by 8,47,938 frontline workers, 8,05,318 healthcare workers and 2,19,284 under 45, according to the report.

A total of 1,55,11,585 people over 45 have received the first dose, while up to 12,38,085 healthcare workers have received the first dose. The health department inoculated 20,20,542 front-line workers with the first dose, and in the age group under 45, 27,81,117 people received the first dose, according to the report.





Times of India