Covid-19: India reports 62,480 new cases, 1,587 deaths in the last 24 hours | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India reported 62,480 new Covid cases on Friday, bringing the country’s total count to 29,762,793, according to data updated by the Union Ministry of Health at 9 a.m.

In good news, daily deaths have fallen below the 2,000 mark. The 1,587 new deaths reported within 24 hours have resulted in a total death count of 3,83,490.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the country has dropped to 7,98,656, which is down from 8 lakh after 73 days. With 88,977 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, daily recoveries have exceeded the number of daily cases for the 36th consecutive day.

A total of 38,7167,696 samples analyzed until June 17. Of these, 19,29,476 samples were analyzed yesterday, according to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

So far, more than 26.89 doses of vaccine have been administered.