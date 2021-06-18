India Top Headlines

Comprehensive development of people of the highest priority of the government of J&K Modi: Amit Shah | India News

NEW DELHI: The Union Interior Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed several development projects that are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the comprehensive development and well-being of the people of the Union Territory is the top priority of the Modi government.

Shah also appreciated the 90% reach of various central government plans in Jammu and Kashmir and congratulated Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and his team for covering 76% of the population under the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, including 100% in four districts.

Shah reviewed here several development projects that are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir with the slogan “Development with transparency” enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry.

He said that the comprehensive development and well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the top priority of the Modi government.

The interior minister impressed officials with the rapid completion of the prime minister’s development package, flagship and flagship projects and industrial development projects, according to the statement.

The interior minister ordered to guarantee the benefits of the refugee package to all refugees from Jammu and Kashmir occupied by Pakistan, West Pakistan and those who had to migrate from Kashmir to Jammu as soon as possible.

Shah led the commissioning of the 3,000 MW Pakal Dul and Keeru hydroelectric projects and the acceleration of other similar projects.

To strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies, he directed officials to immediately organize member training, make seating arrangements for them, and provide equipment and other resources to staff for the smooth running of these bodies. .

Along with this, the interior minister also ordered members of the panchayat to visit various parts of the country so that they can obtain information about the functioning of the country’s developed panchayats.

He emphasized increasing the reach of MGNREGA to provide employment to more and more people.

At the same time, he spoke about the use of modern techniques in agriculture to increase farmers’ income and establish at least one agricultural industry in each district. He also said that work should be done to increase the quality and density of apple production in Jammu and Kashmir, so that apple growers receive the maximum price for the harvest.

Shah ordered the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure that all farmers receive the benefits of schemes being implemented for farmers, such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, under which Rs 6,000 are deposited annually directly into accounts. from farmers, and the Kisan Yojna credit card, etc. .

He said that it must be ensured that the benefits of industrial policy reach small industries.

The Minister of the Interior appreciated the efforts to provide employment to young people and institutional reforms such as geotagging of all development works that are placed in the public domain, purchase through the government electronic market (GeM) and direct deposit of money in bank accounts of nearly 100 percent of Gram Swaraj recipients, social security, and other individual beneficiary schemes.

Sinha and senior officials from the central government and the government of Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting.





Original source