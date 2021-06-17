India Top Headlines

US CDC Classifies Delta Variant as ‘Concern Variant’ | India News

WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified Delta, a highly communicable variant of Covid-19 first identified in India, as a “variant of concern.”

“Variants B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), P.1 (Gamma), B.1.427 (Epsilon), B.1.429 (Epsilon) and B.1.617.2 (Delta) in circulation in the United States they are classified as variants of concern. To date, no high consequence variants have been identified in the United States, “the CDC said in a statement Tuesday.

The CDC said the Delta variant shows increased transmissibility, a possible reduction in neutralization by some monoclonal antibody treatments under emergency clearance, and a possible reduction in the neutralization of sera after vaccination in laboratory tests.

The variant designation of concern is given to strains of the virus that scientists believe are more transmissible or may cause more serious illness. Vaccines, treatments, and tests that detect the virus may also be less effective against a worrisome variant.

Previously, the CDC had considered the Delta variant to be a variant of interest.

The World Health Organization classified the Delta variant as a worrying variant on May 10.

The CDC estimates it accounted for 9.9 percent of cases in the US as of June 5.

As of June 13, it accounted for 10.3 percent of cases, according to website outbreak.info, which tracks variants. The Delta variant could be the dominant strain in the US Within a month, the CNN report warned.

US President Joe Biden and his senior adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci warned last week that the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is highly infectious, now the dominant strain in the UK and spreading rapidly. among young people between 12 and 20 years old.

Covid-19 cases have been declining in recent months in the United States, but there are concerns that this could change as the pace of vaccines slows and the Delta variant spreads.

The United States, the country most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, has so far reported 33,498,155 confirmed cases and 600,649 deaths.





