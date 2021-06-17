India Top Headlines

The BJP government worked more in 4 years in UP than in SP, BSP in 15 years: Keshav Prasad Maurya | India News

LUCK: Stating that the BJP will win the next assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with more than 300 seats, Chief Deputy Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Wednesday that his party has done more development work in the state in the last four years compared with the former Samajwadi. The government of the Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did so in 15 years.

Speaking to the media here, Maurya said that BJP will return to power in UP in 2022 after winning more than 300 seats.

“We have done more development work in four years than the SP and BSP governments in 15 years. We will win again in 2022 (assembly election). We will win more than 300 seats. Those who dream of” Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne “, their dreams will be shattered, “said the BJP leader.

When asked about the incident in Loni, where an elderly man was beaten, the deputy minister said: “A fake video has been placed on a digital platform to especially smear the BJP government. The confrontation broke out between two groups of Muslim communities. A case has been filed in connection with the matter. ”

Meanwhile, UP Police also confirmed that no “common angle” was found in the incident in Loni, where a man was beaten and had his beard cut off.

According to Ghaziabad (Rural) Police Superintendent (SP) Iraj Raja, a total of five defendants have been arrested in the case.

“A total of five defendants have been arrested in the case. We will crack down on them. We will also take action (against the complainant) for providing some wrong facts,” he said.

Earlier, Ghaziabad police filed an FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India, in connection with the Loni incident, in which a man was beaten and had his beard cut off.

Recently, a video went viral on social media where six people could be seen tearing up an elderly man. The attackers also cut off the victims’ beards and the victim was reportedly forced to chant slogans such as “Jai Shree Ram” and “Vande Mataram”.





