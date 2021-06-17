Sex ratio less than 900 in most states, worse in few | India News

India Top Headlines

Data on birth and death registrations in 2019 reveal a mixed picture when it comes to the sex ratio at birth (SRB). The good news is that, unlike in the past, none of the states or territories in the union for which data is available had an SRB (the number of girls born for every 1,000 boys born) of less than 900. The bad news is that many had lower ratios than in 2018 or 2017.In fact, since most of the states that had a low SRB in previous years show improvement, there appears to be a convergence towards a medium level. Assam is one of the few states where an already low proportion of 921 in 2017 has dropped sharply to 903 two years later. The data comes from the 2019 annual report of the Civil Registry System.

Although tribal communities have traditionally had better sex ratios than the rest, Chhattisgarh, a tribal state, has seen the largest drop in SRB, from 968 in 2017 to 931 in 2019. In the same period, among the largest states, Telangana has recorded the largest improvement drop, from 915 to 953, followed by Uttarakhand, where the SRB went from 929 to 960.

The World Health Organization estimates that the natural sex ratio at birth is approximately 952 women for every 1000 men. There are six states, including three in the Northeast, where the SRB is above 952. Arunachal Pradesh had the highest ratio at 1,024, although it was a steep drop to 1,047, followed by Nagaland and Mizoram, which recorded 1,001 and 975 respectively. a significant improvement over 948 and 964 in 2017. In Kerala, although the SRB was still at a high 960, it has worsened from 965 in 2017. Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, it has been steadily getting worse and is now 918.

Punjab and Chandigarh, known for sex-selective abortions, showed significant improvement as did Odisha, where it increased from 930 to 947. Data from Delhi was not available for 2019, although it showed improvement between 2017 and 2018.

The CRS annual reports through 2016 reported SRB based on all birth records for the year. This tended to distort the picture due to births that had taken place in previous years but were registered later. As a result, the SRB is now calculated only after excluding births registered more than one year after the event.

The result of this change has been that the SRB is not available for states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh, as these states did not submit the data on delayed registration. However, a look at the ratio of male and female births registered in these states shows that except for Jharkhand, where it is just 881, it is well above 900 in the rest.

Since birth registrations after more than a year are mostly male for passports, jobs, etc., excluding such registrations will only improve the sex ratio. Therefore, it seems safe to assume that, with the possible exception of Jharkhand, the SRB is greater than 900 for all states. Even Jharkhand can have an SRB of over 900. Its birth registration level is only 84% and lower registration levels generally indicate even lower registration of female births.