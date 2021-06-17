India Top Headlines

‘No discussion on leadership’: Karnataka BJP incharge backs Yediyurappa as MLC questions CM’s ability to lead government | India News

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Prime Minister BS Yeddiyurappa, who is facing dissent from within, came under yet another attack on Thursday when a BJP state leader questioned his ability to lead the BJP government. This even as the BJP and Karnataka national secretary general in charge, Arun Singh, ruled out any leadership change in the state.

BJP MLC AH Vishwanath, who has been critical of the prime minister, fired another salvo at Yediyurappa and said: “Public opinion about the government and the party is negative. It is not good. Mr. Yediyurappa is not in a position to lead the government. as CM. Under his leadership, someone else should fill that position. ”

The BJP MLC also accused Yediyurappa’s relatives of interfering in the administrative work and operation of the departments.

“In the irrigation department, a 20 billion rupee tender was approved without the authorization or resolution of the Irrigation Board,” Vishwanath said.

He further stated that “BY Vijayendra, who is the youngest son of Yediyurappa, and his friends have said that we collect money and this is going to Delhi. This is bad propaganda for the party.”

The attack on Yediyurappa comes amid hectic political activities in the ruling BJP, as the national secretary general of the party in charge of the state, Arun Singh, meets with leaders and legislators individually to assess the situation on the ground.

‘Family politics and demon politics also in BJP’

Vishwanath claimed that he had reported these problems to Arun Singh.

“As in other parties, ‘family politics and demon politics’ is also seen in the BJP. Yediyurappa should become a ‘margdarshak’ and give way to others,” said MLC Vishwanath after meeting with the national secretary general.

“I do not belong to any faction, I am a party worker … I was with JD (S) before as their state president and MLA and I had stopped rebelling against their leadership by opposing various things there, but the same things as me.” . “I’m watching here. I’m looking at family politics and demon politics here too, “he said.

‘2-3 MLA damage the image of the match, their records are collected’

The BJP Karnataka in charge, Arun Singh, who is meeting with state leaders individually, dismissed any discussion of the leadership change, saying that two or three MLAs were acting in a way that damaged the party’s image.

Warning the MLA, he said: “The BJP head of state and other leaders are keeping a record of their statements. We are compiling their record. I ask you to keep in mind that your statements must not harm the party.”

On the statements made by MLC Vishwanath, Arun Singh said: “We have made it clear that it is new and is not aware of the culture of the party.”

Singh affirmed that there are no differences in the party and all the leaders are united.

“Commendable work is being done under the leadership of Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa,” he told reporters after the meeting.

Despite his claims, the BJP leaders in Karnataka appear to be divided into three camps. While one group has opposed Yediyurappa, another faction strongly supports him. There is a third group of leaders who are neutral and will be guided by the decision of the party’s national leadership.

Believing the rumors within the BJP, Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa acknowledged yesterday that a section within the party is of the opinion that Yediyurappa should be replaced.

‘My phone is being tapped’

BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, who is said to be from the faction of the party seeking to replace Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa, has alleged that his phone was being tapped and they were trying to fix it as part of some conspiracy, to smear him.

The Hubli-Dharwad West MLA said that it has requested the Interior Minister Basavaraj S Bommai and the President of the Assembly Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri in this regard an investigation and that the matter be investigated.

“A few days ago, when I returned a call that I had missed, a person said that her name was Yuvraj Swamy and she wanted to talk to me about the political events and have my name heard on her … since I could not recognize who it was, I had interrupted the conversation and disconnected the call “.

“Again, after three four days, he called to say that he had been unnecessarily incarcerated and that he was now in hospital,” Bellad said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there was a “conspiracy” behind the sudden calls he received in recent days from Yuvraj Swamy, a person facing cases and someone he has not met or spoken to in the past. .

“Even though my father Chandrakant Bellad was a five-time member of the Liberation Army, his political life was without a black mark … like his son, I am also following in his footsteps … unable to find any fault in me, I feel that attempts are being made to fix me up by getting those people to call me and talk to me … big hands are behind this, “he added.

Yuvraj Swamy, referred to by Bellad, is said to be the same person who reportedly claimed to have ties to central political leaders and a powerful right-wing organization and had allegedly scammed several people who were taking money with assurances that they would get. positions.

Bellad claimed that his movements were also being monitored.

‘Congress indulges in a political conspiracy’

Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu accused Congress of participating in a political conspiracy to destabilize the BJP government.

“Siddaramaiah wants to be prime minister. But he doesn’t know that there is ‘Kattappa’ behind him,” Sriramulu said.

The minister further stated that any comments made by the MLC AH Vishwanath were made in a personal capacity.

Congress, JD (S) demand the removal of the Yediyurappa government

Congress and the JD (S) have demanded the removal of the Yediyurappa government and have said that “lack of leadership leads to anarchy.”

“I demand that the governor intervene and remove the BJP government immediately in the context of the prevailing anarchy in the state due to infighting in the BJP,” congressional leader Siddaramaiah, who is also the leader of the opposition, tweeted. in the Assembly.

He added that the ‘Vidhana Soudha’, the seat of power, has moved to the BJP office and the Kumarakrupa Guest House as the ministers are not available in their offices and there was no one there to attend to public complaints.

Siddaramaiah said that “the government itself is in the ICU when people are hit with Covid-19 and the confinement.”

JD (S) second-in-command Kumaraswamy said: “Media reports say that the search for a leader to replace the existing one (Yediyurappa) has started, but there is no suitable person available.”

“What good is a government without leadership? Dissolve it first,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

He compared ‘government without a leader’ to a ship without a sailor and a house without an owner, which can prove fatal.

(With inputs from agencies)





Original source