India Top Headlines

LJP chooses Paras as its boss; Chirag calls it ‘illegal’ | India News

PATNA / NEW DELHI: The split in the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) was opened wide on Thursday with a faction led by Pashupati Kumar Paras formally electing him as the party’s national chairman at their meeting of the national executive committee in Patna. The Chirag Paswan-led faction called the election “unconstitutional.”

A letter issued by Chirag said that a physical meeting of his national executive would be held in Delhi on Sunday to discuss all the issues. He has expelled the five rebel deputies led by Paras from the LJP. Paras, the younger brother of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, was previously recognized as the leader of the LJP parliamentary party in Lok Sabha and Chirag has urged the president to review the decision.

Former LJP MP Surajbhan Singh said that Paras was elected unopposed national chief as no other nominations were submitted against him. “In total, 71 members gave their support to Paras at the meeting,” he added. However, only four of the five rebel MPs were present at the meeting held at Surajbhan Singh’s residence in Patna. The deputy from Samastipur and Chirag’s cousin, Prince Raj, were conspicuous by their absence. Chirag said the meeting lacked minimal attendance from its national executive members.





Times of India