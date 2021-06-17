India Top Headlines

J&K is an integral part of India, no amount of questioning can change reality: MEA | India News

NEW DELHI: India said Thursday that Jammu and Kashmir are an integral part of it and that no questioning can change reality, a claim that came after a letter from Pakistan’s foreign minister to two senior UN officials for alleging a New Delhi design to change the demographic composition of the region.

Foreign Ministry (MEA) spokesman Arindam Bagchi also said cross-border terrorism is “unacceptable.”

“The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. No amount of questioning can change reality. Furthermore, cross-border terrorism is unacceptable and no amount of justification can make it acceptable,” he told a news conference.

Bagchi was asked to comment on the latest letter from Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, to the president of the United Nations Security Council and the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

In the letter, Qureshi alleged that India was changing Kashmir’s demographic structure by issuing false address certificates and other measures.

He urged the UN Security Council to ask India to reverse its actions, including those started on August 5, 2019.

Pakistan has been making concerted efforts to internationalize the Kashmir issue. The neighboring country stepped up a campaign against India after New Delhi announced in August 2019 its decision to withdraw special powers from Jammu and Kashmir and fork the state into two union territories.

India has told Pakistan that it wishes normal neighborhood relations with Islamabad in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.

India has maintained that Pakistan has a responsibility to create an environment free from terror and hostility.





