India ‘priest’ of world peace, but well equipped to respond to aggression: Rajnath | India News
KIMIN: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that India is the “priest” of world peace, but affirmed that it has the means to give an adequate response to acts of aggression.
By dedicating 12 strategic roads here to the nation, he said that any serious disruption to the peace and quiet in the border areas is sure to have adverse implications.
The strategic highways would not only boost connectivity, but also facilitate faster movement of troops along the international border, Singh said.
“The ability of the Border Roads Organization to build world-class roads despite the challenges in rugged and mountainous terrain represents the mantra of ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat,'” said the defense minister.
