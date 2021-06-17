Sports

India ‘priest’ of world peace, but able to respond to aggression: Rajnath | India News

KIMIN (ARUNACHAL): In a statement seen as an implicit message to Beijing, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that although India is a peace-loving country, it has the ability to respond to aggression.

By dedicating 12 strategic roads built by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to the nation here, Singh described India as a priest of world peace, but added that any serious disturbance to the peace and quiet in border areas would have adverse implications.

“We seek world peace (but) if someone shows us an aggressive attitude, we will respond,” Singh said, adding that “the new roads will help secure international borders.”

Singh’s statement comes against the background that China continues to hold positions at Hot Springs and Gogra Post on the border, following clashes between the armies of the two Asian giants in Ladakh’s desolate Galwan Valley a year ago.

The defense minister said that “last year in the Galwan Valley, our soldiers demonstrated exemplary courage and valor in the line of duty. I salute all the brave soldiers who gave their lives fighting for the nation.”

China also claims most of Arunachal Pradesh as its territory and has named it “Southern Tibet” on internal maps.

The northern neighbor who fought a bloody border war with India in 1962 when it invaded parts of Arunachal Pradesh, including Tawang, often sends border patrols to areas controlled by India.

In September last year, five young Arunachali hunters were allegedly abducted by Chinese troops from Sera-7, in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. The youths were later released in Anjaw district, some 800 km from the state capital, after several days in Chinese custody.

Incessant of border tension between India and China, the Modi government is now looking to accelerate work on border infrastructure, especially on roads leading to advanced areas in the border state.

Singh said the 12 strategic highways, including 10 in Arunachal Pradesh and one in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, opened during the day, would not only boost connectivity but facilitate faster movement of troops along the border. international.

“BRO’s ability to build world-class roads despite challenges, in difficult and mountainous terrain, (underscores) the Atma Nirbhar Bharat mantra,” Singh said while praising the road construction unit for its dedicated work.

He said the road projects are part of the Policy Act East, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The budget for BRO has increased since 2013 and today is Rs 11,000 crore. The BRO since 2014 has developed a record 4,800 kilometers of border roads in the country,” said the Minister of Defense.

He added that the country’s defense sector in recent years had witnessed major changes, including the appointment of a Chief of Defense Staff for the first time.

“Our vision is to produce our own weapons and, if necessary, export them to other countries,” he said.

The defense minister also claimed that development work in northeast India had accelerated under the Narendra Modi government.

The development of the region remained stagnant after independence. However, after the NDA came to power in 2014, the region experienced accelerated development. There are many challenges due to its proximity to foreign countries, Singh said.

NE is the right hand of the country and its development will strengthen India. Our government is committed to its development, he added.

According to BRO officials, of the 12 roads inaugurated on the occasion, ten road projects totaling 285.32 kilometers are in Arunachal Pradesh being built by BRO at an estimated cost of Rs 1,228.34 crore.

Of the ten highway projects, three are under the Arunank, Vartak and Udayak Project, while one is being executed by the Brahmank Project, the officials added.

The Union (Independent) Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, who was also present on the occasion, praised the BRO for completing the work on rough terrain within the time limits.

Assam Prime Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking on the occasion, added that although the roads were built in Arunachal Pradesh, they would benefit the entire northeast and the country.

Arunachal Prime Minister Pema Khandu called the occasion a proud moment for the state, as world-class roads have been built up to the border.

Khandu radiated confidence that in the coming days, the northeast region would witness further development with the blessings of the Center.

The Chief of the Defense Staff, General Vipin Rawat, the Director General of Border Roads, Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry, the Chief Secretary of State Naresh Kumar were present on the occasion.





