India Top Headlines

I have written to the prime minister three times to remove Dhankhar as governor, says Mamata Banerjee | India News

CALCUTTA: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticized Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit to New Delhi on Thursday when he said that “a child can be coaxed into silence” but not an elderly man, noting that he has written three times to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stand down. he from the state. Banerjee called the governor a “man from the center” and refrained from commenting much on his meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind and several other union ministers in Delhi.

“What can I say? A child can be coaxed into silence. In this case, speech is silver; silence is gold,” he said.

When asked about media reports suggesting the governor could be removed from office, Banerjee said he is not aware of such a fact.

“How do I know? When a governor is appointed, the state government is consulted. That, however, was not done in this case … I have written two or three times to the prime minister asking for his departure from the state,” he said. . saying.

Dhankhar, who has shared a strained relationship with the TMC government since taking office as governor of the state in 2019, is in the national capital on a four-day trip. You have not specified any reason for the visit.

The governor met with Union ministers Prahlad Joshi and Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday.

He also met with President Ram Nath Kovind in Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier that day. Dhankhar is scheduled to meet with Interior Minister Amit Shah later that day.

The prime minister, when asked whether Raj Bhavan appointing various ‘officers in special duties’ had increased pressure on the state treasury, said she would not have the details immediately.

The ruling TMC in West Bengal on Wednesday accused Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of violating constitutional rules and asked him not to return to the state.

The president of the Left Front in the state and leader of the PCM, Biman Bose, criticized the governor for allegedly acting as a spokesman for the BJP and condemned his “partisan” role.

The state president of the BJP, Dilip Ghosh, however, declared that the TMC “does not respect the Constitution.”

“The governor is doing the right thing, and that’s why the TMC dispensation doesn’t like it. The Center appoints him, and it is obvious that he has to report various developments to the Union government,” Ghosh said.





Reference page