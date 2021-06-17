How the Chhattisgarh government is preparing for the third wave of Covid | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: With the second wave of Covid in decline, the Chhattisgarh government has begun to improve health infrastructure to prepare for a possible third wave of the pandemic.Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered all collectors in the district to prepare an action plan to upgrade hospitals and health centers in the next 15 days.He said no stone would be left unturned to strengthen health infrastructure and make health and medical facilities easily accessible to the common man.

“In the last six months, facilities such as the ICU, oxygen-related equipment, beds, ventilators, etc. in these hospitals have been improved and updated to provide better Covid treatment to patients. It is important to ensure maintenance and the proper use of such medical equipment to prepare for the third wave, “he said.

The state government has already started updating the infrastructure of all district and block hospitals to ensure preparedness in the event of a third wave.

The government led by Congress said that all government hospitals should be well equipped with an operating room, delivery room, laboratory, ICU, ventilators, blood bank and free medicines.

CM Bhagel added that these hospitals need to be upgraded to offer 24×7 treatment facilities.

The government also recommended that postgraduate physicians in pediatrics, gynecology, anesthesia, pathology, medicine, and surgery be appointed to these hospitals. He further said that in places where postgraduates are not available, arrangements should be made to appoint doctors trained in these subjects.

New cases in Chhattisgarh have been declining in recent weeks and the state recorded 573 new infections on Thursday.