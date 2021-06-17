India Top Headlines

Helpline saved Rs 1.9 million from cyber cheating since April | India News

NEW DELHI: Within two months of its “ soft ” launch on April 1, the national helpline (155260) and reporting platform for cyber fraud, created by the Cyber ​​Crimes Coordination Center of the India’s Home Office (I4C) has helped save nearly Rs 1.9 crore worth of money defrauded by reaching out to scammers, the ministry said on Thursday. Of this, Rs 58 lakh was saved in Delhi and Rs 53 lakh in Rajasthan.

The helpline and its reporting mechanism, which allows people deceived in cyber fraud to report such cases and avoid losing their hard-earned money, was launched by I4C with the active support and cooperation of RBI, all major banks, payment banks, wallets and online services. merchants. The Citizen Financial Cyber ​​Fraud Reporting and Management System was developed internally by I4C to integrate law enforcement agencies with banks and financial intermediaries.

The Interior Ministry said Thursday that the reporting mechanism is being used by seven states and UT.





