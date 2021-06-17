Governor of West Bengal to meet with President Kovind today | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet with President Ram Nath Kovind in Rashtrapati Bhawan today at 11:30 am.“Governor WB Jagdeep Dhankhar along with Sudesh Dhankhar will visit Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind in Rashtrapati Bhawan @rashtrapatibhvn today at 11.30am,” Dhankhar’s office tweeted.

The West Bengal governor arrived late in New Delhi on Tuesday night.

Over the past few weeks, Governor Dhankhar has expressed concern about the alleged incidents of political violence in West Bengal.