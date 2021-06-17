India Top Headlines

‘Enforce SC / ST law in Assam rape killings’ | India News

GUWAHATI: The rape and murder of two tribal teenagers found hanging from a tree in their village in the Kokrajhar district of western Assam has sparked lawsuits for the implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Atrocity Prevention) Act “in letter and spirit ”.

So far, seven people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime, which comes two months after an underage Karbi girl illegally employed as a domestic worker in Nagaon was allegedly raped, killed and set on fire.

“Three of the defendants were directly involved in the massacre and murder of the two teenagers, while another four tried to destroy the evidence and mislead the police during the investigation,” said special DGP LR Bishnoi. The victims, aged 14 and 16, were initially thought to have died by suicide on June 11 despite their families claiming they had been killed.

Tribal rights activist Raju Deuri accused the welfare department of the plains tribes and backward classes on Wednesday of not taking any initiative to enforce the law for the prevention of atrocities specific to tribal communities.





