Covid-19: Once a jab nods, children with comorbidities take priority | India News
NEW DELHI: Kids with comorbid diseases is likely to be a priority group for vaccination, once any vaccine for children is approved. Although most children have a less severe Covid infection than adults and are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, those with pre-existing conditions have more severe manifestations and worse outcomes, say guidelines issued by the Center for the Operationalization of Covid Care. for children and teenagers.
While Pfizer’s vaccine has been approved outside of India for use in children, India is preparing its own line of injections for use in children between the ages of 12 and 18. While Zydus Cadila is already testing its candidate vaccine in children, Bharat Biotech is also ready to start trials. The Serum Institute of India has also expressed interest in conducting trials with Covovax in children.
The Center’s estimate is that about 25 crore doses are required to vaccinate children 13-14 crore in this age group. While an estimated 2-3% of infected children require hospitalization, the guidelines also suggest that states and districts prepare for additional bed capacity for pediatric care.
The guidelines also suggest that an indicative projection of 5% of children needing hospitalization should be considered. Although the proportion of those under 20 years of age is lower, the seropositivity survey did not show much difference in the prevalence of antibodies between adults and children, indicating that children are just as susceptible to infection, but most are asymptomatic.
