Covid-19: India reports 67,208 new cases, 2,330 deaths in the last 24 hours | India News

NEW DELHI: India reported 67,208 new daily Covid cases on Thursday, bringing the country’s total count to 2,97,00,313, according to data updated by the Union Ministry of Health at 9 a.m. This is slightly more than what the country reported on June 15 (60,471) and June 16 (62,224). This is also the 10th day in a row that daily new cases are below 1 lakh.

Daily deaths have decreased, but have remained above the 2000 mark for the fourth day in a row. With 2,330 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll in the country has reached 3,81,903.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber new daily cases for the 35th consecutive day. During the last 24 hours, 1,03,570 patients were recovered. India’s active case load has dropped to 8.26,740, which is the lowest in 71 days.

The weekly positivity rate remained below 5%, currently at 3.99%. The daily positivity rate is 3.48%, which is less than 5% for 10 consecutive days.

The testing capacity has increased substantially with a total of 38.52 cr total tests carried out so far, reports the Ministry of Health.

As part of the nationwide vaccination campaign, vaccine doses of Rs 26.55 million have been administered so far.