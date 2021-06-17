Cleantech, Pushing Energy Efficiency in India’s Climate Action Plan | India News
NEW DELHI: An inter-ministerial panel will set the roadmap to institutionalize the deployment of low-carbon technologies and drive energy efficiency in emission-intensive industries as part of the plan to reduce CO2 emissions, Energy Minister RK said on Thursday Singh.
In a meeting to review the progress of various energy efficiency programs and climate change actions, Singh asked relevant departments and agencies to focus on sectors with high emissions such as transportation, MSMEs (micro, small and medium-sized enterprises) and plants of Energy.
Singh advised ministries to implement demand-side initiatives to minimize energy waste in all sectors of the economy. Simultaneously, he said that low-carbon technologies must be implemented on a “massive” scale, especially in MSMEs, where it is sorely needed.
The minister also called on all government departments to push electric mobility more aggressively. He said a concerted push for renewables is already underway and a detailed action plan will be developed to identify potential areas.
Addressing a separate industry webinar, Singh said that India is going to exceed its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDC) targets committed as part of the Paris climate change agreement.
“The 2020 Climate Change Performance Index ranks India as one of the top 10 performing countries on climate action and ranks India very high for a temperature rise well below 2 degrees. We did this in a period of very, very short time, “he said.
