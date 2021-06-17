India Top Headlines

Center Removes VIP Security Cover from Mukul Roy | India News

NEW DELHI: Category Z VIP security coverage of West Bengal politician and MLA Mukul Roy, who recently rejoined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after a short stint at the BJP, has been withdrawn, official sources said Thursday .

They said the Union Interior Ministry has ordered the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to withdraw its detachment deployed with Roy, 67.

Roy had last week joined the TMC led by West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee along with his son Subhrangshu in Kolkata.

Sources said that Roy, who won the assembly elections as the BJP candidate for the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency, had written to the Center to remove the security cover, which has now been applied.

Roy had left the TMC after being removed from the post of the party’s national secretary general. He had joined the BJP in November 2017 and was named the party’s national vice president.

Shortly thereafter, he was granted a category Y + low central security cover from the central paramilitary CRPF, which was raised to the second top level of Z just before the state assembly elections that took place in March-April. of this year.

He had a contingent of some 22-24 armed CRPF commandos who used to move with him whenever he traveled through West Bengal.

The sources said that the small-scale security cover that another central CISF paramilitary force was providing to Subhrangshu has also been withdrawn.

The state police are now providing security for the father and son.





