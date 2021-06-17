India Top Headlines

Bharat Biotech, WHO pre-presentation meeting June 23: WHO | India News

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s pre-presentation meeting was scheduled on June 23 to evaluate the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use List (EUL) of its Covid-based vaccine. 19 indigenous, Covaxin.

Earlier last month, Bharat Biotech had reported that it had submitted 90 percent of the necessary documentation for the WHO EUL. The rest of the documents will be presented this month.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with Bharat Biotech to secure WHO recognition for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Covaxin is among the three vaccines currently being administered in India against the Covid-19 pandemic.

India started the largest vaccination campaign in the world on January 16 this year in a phased manner and health workers (HCs) were vaccinated first. Vaccination of frontline workers (PDA) began on February 2.

The next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination began on March 1 for people over 60 and for people 45 and over with specific comorbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people over 45 as of April 1. Phase 3 of the vaccination campaign began on May 1 for beneficiaries belonging to the age group of 18 to 44 years.





