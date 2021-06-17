India Top Headlines

A Committee on Energy Efficiency and Low Carbon Technologies to be created: Union Minister of Energy | India News

NEW DELHI: Union Energy Minister RK Singh said Thursday that a committee with members from all relevant ministries will be established for the implementation of the roadmap on energy efficiency and low-carbon technologies.

According to the Energy Ministry, Singh chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of various energy efficiency programs and the preparation for Climate Change Actions in the country via videoconference on Thursday.

The purpose of this high-level meeting was to discuss activities in the field of energy efficiency in all sectors of the economy with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions.

“A Committee / Group will be created with members from all relevant ministries for the implementation of the Roadmap on Energy Efficiency and low-carbon technologies,” he said.

The minister said a concerted push for renewables is already underway and a detailed action plan will be developed to identify potential areas.

Singh led to maintain focus on sectors with the highest emissions intensity such as Transportation, MSMEs and power plants.

He also discussed the activities defined in the Mission document – ROSHANEE – which has been developed to implement a series of Energy Conservation schemes throughout the country.

He advised ministries to take appropriate measures in demand-side initiatives to ensure that energy waste is minimized and said that the deployment of low-carbon technologies should be undertaken on a massive scale, especially in MSMEs, where it is highly essential. .

He instructed all departments that Electric Mobility should also be pushed more aggressively.

The Minister of the Union emphasized that for a better implementation of all energy efficiency schemes, the institutional mechanism in the Office of Energy Efficiency, PCUS under the Ministry of Power will be strengthened.

The high-level meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Transport For Highway and highways, expense department, heavy industry department, NITI Aayog, CEA, BEE, NTPC, PFC, REC, EESL, IREDA and SECI.

Alok Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, highlighted that the refrigeration, cold storage and cooking sector are key areas to focus on to successfully achieve our CO2 emission reduction targets.

He also discussed the possibilities of exploring the shift of freight movement from road to rail.

“The Office of Energy Efficiency has developed two programs, namely ROSHANEE and UNNATEE, which establish the sectoral action plan for the period 2021-2030,” he added.

ROSHANEE mission contemplates various activities in the field of energy efficiency in all sectors of the economy with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions by more than 550 million tons in the country by 2030, while UNNATEE is a working document, short and long term. action plans to reduce energy intensity.





Reference page