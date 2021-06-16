India Top Headlines

Withdrawal of charge for breach of peace against Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan | India News

AGRA: Eight months after four alleged activists from the Popular Front of India (PFI), including Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, were arrested on their way to meet with the family of the Hathras victim, the Maant SDM withdrew the charge of “violation of the peace” against him. These charges formed the basis of his protective custody on October 6. The other charges, including sedition and under UAPA, remain.

The police had said that the four had the intention of “breaking the peace” in Hathras, where a Dalit girl had been attacked and killed, which is why CrPC Sections 151 (preventive arrest), 107 (security to keep the peace) and 116 (truth investigation) information) were invoked against them.

‘The cops were unable to provide evidence to substantiate the charges’

On Tuesday, SDM Ramdutt Ram’s order read: “The breach of the peace charges under Section 116 (6) of the CrPC have been dropped and the defendants have been released from the matter.” The CrPC section referred to in the verdict reads: “The investigation under this section shall be completed within a period of six months from the date of its initiation, and if such investigation is not completed as well, the procedures under this Chapter must, at the expiration of said period, stand finished. ”

Defense attorney for the four defendants: Kappan, 41; Ateeq-ur-Rehman, 28 years old; Masood Ahmad, 28; and Mohd Aalam, 37 – Madhuvan Dutt Chaturvedi, told TOI, “The police were unable to provide evidence to substantiate the breach of the peace charges within six months of the case started.”

“The charges in this first case, on the basis of which all four had been arrested in the first place, could not be proven. That could also help in the other cases, “he added.

The FIR registered against the four defendants at the time had included six smartphones, a laptop, and “Justice for Hathras Victim” brochures as evidence that “the men were going to Hathras to disturb the peace,” TOI reported. . They were then registered under the Indian Penal Code, UAPA and TI Law. The cases for these are still ongoing.





Times of India