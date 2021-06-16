India Top Headlines

Will Destroy UAVs Flying Around INS Hamla, Navy Warns | India News

MUMBAI: The Indian Navy warned of destruction or confiscation by detecting any unconventional aerial objects, including drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), flying around 3 km near the no-go zone of the defense facility in INS Hamla (a logistics training establishment) on Marve Road, Malad (W).

The operator found to be in violation of the orders will be booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code not subject to bail for waging a war against the Government of India, it further said.

A Navy official said that all defense facilities currently present in South Mumbai are already under the red zone and flying operations of any unconventional air objects in the area are prohibited.

“It is a no-fly zone where INS Hamla is located, which is below the red zone of the digital sky platform,” the official said.

The red zone includes airspace near international borders, near airports, and other strategic locations.

The other two zones are: Yellow – a restricted zone and requires an Air Defense Clearance, and Green Zone – which is not restricted for flights.

The commander of the Indian Navy (Chief PRO), Mehul Karnik, said that if it is deemed necessary to fly with drones in the area, the operator or the agency must obtain the approval of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) through the Digi Sky website and a copy of the approval letter. to be presented INS Hamla at least one week before the scheduled flight operation.

“The ban order is for all high-security zones and vital facilities, including defense facilities,” he said.





