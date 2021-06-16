India Top Headlines

The national leadership of the BJP will decide under whom the elections of the UP Assembly will be disputed: Dy CM Maurya | India News

BAREILLY: Uttar Pradesh Chief Deputy Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said Wednesday that the BJP parliamentary board and its national leadership will decide under whom the next state Assembly elections will be held.

“Under whose leadership the BJP will fight in the next Assembly elections in the state, it will be decided by the national leadership of the BJP and the parliamentary board,” Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters here.

“It doesn’t matter under whose leadership the election is being fought. The BJP is the largest party in the world. It is not a limited liability company like the SP, BSP and Congress,” he added.

Rejecting speculation of a leadership change in the state, he said the government is running under Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath and there is no problem anywhere.

The deputy minister, who arrived in Bareilly after visiting Agra, stated that the BJP will form the next government with more than 300 MLAs.





