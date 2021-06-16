India Top Headlines

Terrorist Killed in Encounter in Nowgam of Jammu and Kashmir | India News

SRINAGAR: An unidentified terrorist was killed in a meeting with security forces in the Nowgam area of ​​Jammu and Srinagar in Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wagoora in Nowgam late Tuesday night after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter in which one was killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is being determined, he said.

Search operations are underway in the area as security forces had received information about the presence of two terrorists, the official said.





