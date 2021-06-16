Sunanda Pushkar Death Case: Delhi Court Postpones Orders on Indictment Against Shashi Tharoor Until 2 July | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday postponed approval of the order on the indictment issue in Sunanda Pushkar’s death case to July 2.

Shashi Tharoor, Sunanda Pushkar’s husband is the main defendant in the matter according to the Delhi Police.

Tharoor, a former trade union minister, who is currently out on bail in the case, was charged by Delhi police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of the husband of a woman who subjected her to cruelty) and 306 (suicide complicity) of the Indian Prison. Code (IPC).

Special Judge Geetanjali Goyal had recently kept the order in reserve after the prosecution and defense attorneys concluded their arguments on the issue of the formulation of the charges.

The prosecutor stressed that Pushkar has suffered mental cruelty, leading to poor health. The Public Ministry also argued that it was not an accidental death and relied on the post-mortem report that suggests that the cause of death is poisoning that could be oral or injectable.

The prosecutor also said that due to the mental cruelty inflicted on Pushkar, his health worsened. The prosecutor further added that Pushkar did not face any health problems before, but the problems started due to “stress and betrayal.”

Tharoor’s defense attorney and chief defense attorney, Vikas Pahwa, said the prosecution cannot establish evidence against the leader and that the poison injection theory is up in the air and cannot be admissible.

Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel suite in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. Tharoor was later charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including that of complicity in the suicide and cruelty.