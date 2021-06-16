India Top Headlines

Quad Ties: India Targets 1 Billion Covid Vaccine Production By End 2022 India News

NEW DELHI: Under the “Quadruple Vaccine Cooperation”, India seeks to increase Covid-19 vaccine production by around 1 billion doses by the end of next year.

“Discussions between Quad’s partners (Australia, India, Japan and the US), as well as their agencies and companies, are currently ongoing,” said the department of biotechnology (DBT) of the ministry of science and technology, which is closely coordinated with the ministry of external affairs. (MEA) on strengthening vaccine manufacturing capabilities in the Quad framework.

When asked about the timeline for increasing vaccine manufacturing in the country, the department in its written response said: “The proposal is to increase production by around 1 billion doses by the end of 2022.”

Responding to TOI’s questions about plans to increase vaccine production under the ‘Quadruple Vaccine Cooperation’, DBT said: “Considering India’s strengths in vaccine manufacturing, the country to support manufacturing. Quad’s partners will address the financing and logistics demands for the production, procurement and delivery of safe and effective vaccines. ”

In the framework of cooperation to accelerate the global response to Covid-19 and to build longer-term global health security, Quad’s partners will work to use “shared tools and expertise”, through mechanisms in institutions such as the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and others.

“JICA is in talks with the government of India to provide concessional yen loans to expand the manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines. We are still in the preparation process, and we will report further on the issue of helping Indian vaccine manufacturers, ”said Nagai Shinsuke, Senior Representative of JICA India.





Reference page