Poverty Alleviation, Zero Hunger, Gender Equality Key Priorities for Urban Indians: Survey | India News

Poverty Alleviation, Zero Hunger, Gender Equality Key Priorities for Urban Indians: Survey
NEW DELHI: Poverty Alleviation, Achieve Zero hunger and gender equality are top priorities among the ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs) for urban Indians, according to a World Economic Forum-Ipsos survey.
The survey also found that good health and wellness it is one of the top priorities for urban Indians, said an Ipsos statement.
Furthermore, the top three SDG priorities of the world’s citizens for 2021 were zero hunger, no poverty, and good health and well-being.
Amit Adarkar, CEO of Ipsos India, noted that the pandemic and closures have greatly affected livelihoods and that the three main goals only support solving the slump of ensuring that people receive food, financial support and that the health system is stepped up to provide treatment and vaccination.
The government has also focused its attention on these three areas, until the virus is contained, he added.
“Although for a country like India, where the majority are mired in poverty, these are long-term goals. Gender equality has also been identified as a key area of interest by netizens. With working from home, loss employment, children at home, health problems, etc. “There is more pressure on women after the pandemic. Therefore, gender equality has become more important in India, “he said.
“A comparison with a similar ranking made in 2019 shows that long-term impact SDG targets, such as sustainable consumption, sustainable economic growth and sustainable use of natural resources, have been overshadowed by immediate targets related to livelihoods, such as zero hunger and health and well-being, clearly as a result of the pandemic in people’s minds. ”
