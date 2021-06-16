India Top Headlines

PM Modi Cites India’s “Openness”, Seeks Global Investment | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited the world to invest in India based, among other things, on what he described as a culture of openness. Addressing virtually a digital start-up event in France, VivaTech, Modi said that this opening is one of India’s five pillars to attract investment alongside talent, market, capital and ecosystem.

Prime Minister Modi also said that digital media allowed people during the pandemic to work and help others. Digital technology helped people cope, connect, comfort and comfort themselves, Modi said according to a statement released by the government.

“Today, India has almost 1.2 billion mobile phones and 775 million Internet users. This is more than the population of several nations. Data consumption in India is among the highest and cheapest in the world. Indians are the biggest users of social media. There is a diverse and extensive market that awaits them, ”he said.

Speaking of the disruption in different sectors over the past year, Modi said that disruption does not have to mean despair. Instead, the focus should be on the twin fundamentals of ‘fix and prepare,’ he said.

“At this time last year, the world was still looking for a vaccine. Today we have quite a few. We also have to continue to repair health infrastructure and our economies. In India, we implement massive reforms across all sectors, be it mining, space, banking, nuclear power, and more. This shows that India as a nation is adaptable and agile, even in the midst of the pandemic, “said Prime Minister Modi.

Underlining the need for innovation, Modi also said that the role of India’s startup sector had been paramount in the fight against Covid. According to Modi, India’s unique and universal biometric digital identity system, Aadhaar, helped provide timely financial support to the poor. “We could provide free food to 800 million people and provide cooking fuel subsidies to many households. We were able to launch two public digital education programs, Swayam and Diksha, in a short time to help students, ”Modi said.

Speaking of innovation, the prime minister said that the private sector played a key role in addressing the shortage of PPE equipment, masks, test equipment, etc. “Doctors embraced telemedicine so that some Covid and other non-Covid problems could be addressed virtually. Two vaccines are being manufactured in India and more are in the development or testing stage, ”he said, adding that the indigenous IT platform Arogya-Setu enabled effective contact tracing and the CoWin digital platform application helped ensure vaccines to millions.





