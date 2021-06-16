India Top Headlines

On the run for 4 years, accused of J&K rape finally arrested in Himachal | India News

JAMMU: Luck finally ran out of a rape defendant, who fled for four years after being booked in the Reasi district of J&K, who was finally located and arrested in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Police claimed that the defendant, identified as Manish Thakur from Chassana Mahore de Reasi, had gone into hiding after committing the crime in June 2017. Since then he had been evading arrest, continually switching between his hideouts in Mahore, Basohli in J&K and Himachal Pradesh.

Reasi SSP Shailender Singh said: “The Chassana police had arrested him in June 2017 for raping a 17-year-old girl. Meticulous planning, coordination and swift action ultimately led to his arrest. ”

The SSP appreciated the efforts of the police team to detain the defendants from outside of J&K and to carry forward the determination to leave no stone unturned to arrest the escaped criminals.





