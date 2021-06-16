India Top Headlines

NIA Arrests 2 More in Antilia & Hiran Cases | India News

MUMBAI: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) recently arrested two more people, including an informant of a retired inspector in connection with the planting of jelly bars in front of the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on Carmichael Road, and the subsequent murder of the Scorpio car owner, Mansukh Hiran.

The NIA arrested Santosh Shellar and Anand Jadhav, residents of Kurar village in Malad after their names came up in investigations. Shellar has attempted murder, assault, and other crimes against him. Sources said the Tavera the NIA seized last month belonged to Shellar, a confidant of a match specialist. The NIA secretly presented them to NIA Judge Shintre on Sunday. With this, the number of accused detainees reached seven.

Both were presented again Tuesday to the NIA court, which referred them to police custody until June 21. The NIA has so far arrested API Sachin Waze, Riyazuddin Kazi, police officer Vinayak Shinde, Gujarat mobile service provider Naresh Gor, and Inspector Sunil Mane in both. research.





