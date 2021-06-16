India Top Headlines

J&K Activist Arrested After “Outsiders” Comment Annoyed Officer | India News

GANDERBAL: A political activist was arrested after he told an adviser to the lieutenant governor that he had hopes of a Kashmiri official like him rather than outside bureaucrats, comments that offended Ganderbal’s deputy commissioner, who is an IAS official. from Uttar Pradesh.

After being arrested under Section 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) of the IPC, Sajad Sofi (50), a resident of Ganderbal, was released on bail by a court. However, he was kept in preventive detention for allegedly being a “threat to peace”.

CPM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday called Sofi’s arrest “unjustified” and “a blatant violation of fundamental rights.”

Sofi made the remarks in a ‘Janta Darbar’ from LG Baseer Khan’s advisor in Mansbal on June 10. He said: “I can have expectations of you because you are a cashmere and you can understand us. I can grab you by the neck and search for answers. But what expectations can I have of officers who are outsiders? ”

This comment did not sit well with Ganderbal Deputy Commissioner Krittika Jyotsna. He got up from his seat and “strongly objected” to Sofi’s comments.





