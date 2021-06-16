India reports 62,224 new cases of Covid-19, 2,542 deaths in the last 24 hours | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India reported 62,224 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, keeping the single-day increase below one lakh for the ninth day in a row. The total number of cases in the country is 2,96,33,105, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health updated today at 8:00 am.

Coronavirus Live Updates

With 2,542 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s total death toll stands at 3,79,573.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, India’s recovery rate has risen to 95.80 percent, while the weekly positivity rate has dropped to less than 5 percent and is currently at 4.17 percent. hundred.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate is 3.22 percent, down from 5 percent for the ninth day in a row.

On June 15, India recorded 60,461 cases, the lowest level since March 29. Active cases have dropped to less than 10 lakh. The country currently has 8,65,432 active cases and has witnessed 3,79,573 deaths so far.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,07,628 people were discharged, which brings the total discharge to 2.83.88.100 to date. A total of 26,19,72,014 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 28,00,458 who received vaccines in the last 24 hours, according to ministry data.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), as of June 15, 38,33,06,971 samples have been tested for Covid-19. Of these 19,30,987 samples were analyzed on Tuesday

The total number of Covid-19 cases globally has exceeded 176.5 million, while deaths have risen to more than 3.81 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States remains the most affected country with the highest number of cases and deaths in the world with 33,485,557 and 600,265, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 29,570,881 cases.

(With inputs from agencies)