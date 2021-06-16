India Top Headlines

India needs a fast and comprehensive vaccination, not the lies of BJP: Rahul Gandhi | India News

NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi said Wednesday that India needs a quick and comprehensive vaccination and not the BJP’s “brand of lies and rhyming slogans” to cover up vaccine shortages caused by government inaction.

He also alleged that the government was trying to save the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attempts that are facilitating the virus and costing people’s lives.

His comments come as much of India appears to be emerging from a devastating second wave of Covid-19.

“India needs prompt and comprehensive vaccination, not the usual BJP brand of lies and rhyming slogans to cover up the vaccine shortage caused by the Modi government’s inaction,” the congressional leader said on Twitter.

“GOI’s constant attempts to salvage PM’s false image are facilitating the virus and costing people’s lives,” he added.

Gandhi also labeled a report that the government doubled the gap between the two doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine without the agreement of the scientific group that said it had recommended the increase.





