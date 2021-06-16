Governor violating constitutional norms, should not return to Bengal: TMC | India News

India Top Headlines

I had useful discussions with the Minister of Culture of the Union, Tourism @prahladspatel Prahlad Singh Patel… https://t.co/26d7Q4uXHq – West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) 1623834967000

CALCUTTA: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Wednesday accused Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is visiting New Delhi, of violating constitutional norms and asked him not to return to the state.The BJP, for its part, alleged that it is the TMC that does not respect the Constitution and asked the party led by Mamata Banerjee to respect the constitutional charges.Dhankhar, who shares a strained relationship with the state government, went to the national capital on Wednesday night for a four-day trip. He had not specified any reason for the visit.However, on Wednesday, the governor said he met with Union ministers Prahlad Joshi and Prahlad Singh Patel.“I had a useful interaction with India’s Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs @JoshiPralhad on various topics,” he tweeted.In another Twitter post, Dhankhar said: “I had helpful discussions with Union Minister of Culture, Tourism @prahladspatel Prahlad Singh Patel @MinOfCultureGoI on issues related to Victoria Memorial @victoriamemkol, Indian Museum @IndianMuseumKol @ezcckolkata @asiatic_society with the aim to improve the impact of these organisms. ”

The main TMC leader and party spokesman, Sougata Ray, lashed out at Dhankhar for allegedly violating constitutional norms and not trusting the state government over various decisions and statements he has made in the recent past.

“We have never seen a governor who does not respect the Constitution and its norms. He has violated all the constitutional norms.

“According to our Constitution, the governor is supposed to act according to the instructions of the council of ministers headed by the prime minister. But he does not follow any such rule and acts according to his whims and fancies,” Ray said.

He wonders why he has gone to Delhi and is meeting with the union ministers.

Ray’s party colleague and deputy, Mahua Moitra, asked Dhankar not to return to the state.

Uncleji goes to Delhi on June 15 and says … Do us a favor, Governor Sahib of the World Bank, don’t come back. – Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) 1623779713000

The governor went to Delhi one day after a BJP MLA delegation presented him with a petition for alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the state.

Hours before his departure for the national capital, Dhankhar wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata accusing her of keeping silent about the post-election violence in the state and of failing to take steps to rehabilitate suffering people. ”

He shared the letter on Twitter and the state Department of the Interior criticized the measure, claiming it violated all established norms.

West Bengal BJP Secretary General Sayantan Basu supported Dhankhar and accused the TMC of failing to respect the constitutional charge.

“The governor has not done anything unconstitutional. He has been working by the rules. It is the TMC and the state government that have been doing all sorts of unconstitutional things. Before talking about rules, the TMC must first learn to respect the chair.” added. Basu said.

The TMC has shared a bitter relationship with Dhankhar since his previous tenure in government when he took office in July 2019.