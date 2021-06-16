India Top Headlines

Delhi Police Try To “Subvert” HC Order Granting Bail To Student Activists: Brinda Karat | India News

NEW DELHI: Delhi police are deliberately trying to “subvert and sabotage” the high court order granting bail to three student activists in cases related to last year’s riots in northeast Delhi, Brinda alleged Wednesday Karat, member of the Politburo of the CPM.

Delhi police working under the Union Ministry of the Interior are making “strange” excuses to prevent the release on bail of Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha, allegedly Karat who provided a required guarantee for Narwal to leave the jail.

After the Delhi High Court granted bail to the three activists on Tuesday, Narwal and Kalita went to a trial court to request their immediate release.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have transferred to the Supreme Court challenging the bail orders of the higher court activists who have been booked under the strict Illicit Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Karat said: “I was in the (first instance) court all day and it was an embarrassing day when the Delhi police, which reports to the Ministry of the Interior, did everything they could to subvert and sabotage the Delhi high court ruling that I was granting bail to the UAPA detainees. My guarantee because Natasha was checked twice by the Delhi police, once yesterday and then this morning, as they did with the others. Despite this, the police of Delhi said in court that their verification was still incomplete. ”

“The Delhi Police have moved to the Supreme Court challenging the HC sentences granting them bail and are delaying the proceedings so that they can keep these students in prison while they wait for the Supreme Court to overturn the HC Delhi order. The excuses they gave in court were strange, “he alleged.

According to Karat, the Delhi police told the court that they were sending an official on the Rajdhani Express train to Assam to verify the address of Kalita’s home. It was “another tactic” to keep them in jail, the CPM leader said.

On Wednesday, the trial court postponed its order on the immediate release of Kalita and Narwal. “The order could not be approved due to the large number of bond requests listed before the undersigned. Register for the orders tomorrow at 11 am,” additional sessions judge Revinder Bedi stated.

The three student activists, Narwal and Kalita from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Asif Iqbal Tanha from Jamia Millia Islamia, were arrested in May 2020 and are accused of being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots. in northeast Delhi they had left 53 dead and hundreds injured.





