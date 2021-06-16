Sports

Covid Summary: CBSE Will Send Class 12 Assessment Formula Tomorrow; Congress to collect data on pandemic deaths | India News

NEW DELHI: India reported a single-day increase of 62,224 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, slightly higher than the 60,471 cases reported a day earlier.

There has been a net decrease of 47,946 cases in the number of Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour span.

Here’s a rundown of the latest coronavirus developments: –

CBSE send tomorrow the evaluation formula for class 12 in SC

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to present to the Supreme Court on Thursday the evaluation formula for students in class 12.

Senior CBSE officials have expressed the hope that the evaluation criteria, which have been prepared on the basis of the report of the 12-member expert committee, will be released this week.

The committee was formed to prepare the formula for giving results and grades for students in class 12. The committee is made up of 12 people, including the Co-Secretary of the Ministry of Education and the senior official of the IAS, Vipin Kumar.

Congress to launch a campaign to help COVID-19 people affected by the pandemic, collect data on deceased

On Wednesday, Congress announced that it will launch a nationwide outreach campaign to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and collect data on coronavirus-infected patients and the deceased.

In a statement, the general secretary for organization of Congress, KC Venugopal, said that the president of the party, Sonia Gandhi, and the presidents of the state units will also write letters of condolence to the relatives of those who died due to Covid.

“This outreach program aims to cover approximately three million households in 30 days, thus indirectly affecting approximately 12 million people with an average of four members per family,” he said.

Venugopal said the expected total feet on the ground would be 1,51,340 at the peak of the season.

The government defends the decision to increase the gap between two doses of Covishield

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday defended the government’s decision to increase the gap between Covishield doses, saying the decision was made transparently based on scientific data.

“India has a robust mechanism to evaluate the data. The decision to increase the gap between the administration of 2 doses of Covishield has been made transparently based on scientific data,” Harsh Vardhan said on Twitter.

The government clarification comes amid reports that some scientists on the government panel had not consented to the dose range increase.

However, the Health Ministry has said that discussions are underway to decide whether India should return to a four- or eight-week interval for the Covishield vaccine.

Covaxin does not contain newborn calf serum, say Bharat Biotech and government

After an RTI query on the ingredients of the locally developed Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine led a congressional leader to allege the slaughter of cows, Bharat Biotech said Wednesday that while newborn calf serum is used in the manufacture of viral vaccines, it is not used in the final formulation. of Covaxin.

“Newborn calf serum is used in the manufacture of viral vaccines. It is used for the growth of cells, but it is not used in the growth of the SARS-CoV-2 virus or in the final formulation. Covaxin is highly purified to contain only the inactivated virus components by removing all other impurities, ”said Bharat Biotech.

Rajasthan Unlocks, monuments, museums reopen with a ‘fairly low’ footprint

Amid the weakening of the second wave of Covid, Rajasthan was unblocked on Wednesday after about two months.

Markets, shopping malls, monuments, gyms, parks and restaurants were opened according to the guidelines announced by the state government.

While shopping centers, gyms, restaurants and sports complexes open during restricted hours, movie theaters, theaters and multiplex cinemas remain closed.

Odisha extends partial blockade until July 1, opens borders with Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand

On Wednesday, the Odisha government extended the partial lockdown for two more weeks until July 1 and divided the state into two categories based on the Covid-19 positivity rate, a senior official said.

The restrictions will be in effect until 5 a.m. on July 1, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said. Weekend closings on Saturdays and Sundays will also continue in Odisha until the end of the month.

(With inputs from agencies)





Reference page