Covid-19: Delta Plus Variant Not Yet Classified as Variant of Concern, Says Dr. VK Paul | India News

India Top Headlines

Way forward: watch, detect, respond

NEW DELHI: The Delta Plus (AY.1) variant of Covid-19 is as of now a Variant of Interest (VoI) and has not yet been classified as a Variant of Concern (VoC), said Dr. VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog.In a press conference earlier this week, Paul explained that a variant is considered VoC if it is projected to have adverse consequences for humanity, which could be due to increased transmissibility or virulence.Niti member Aayog said: “We don’t know this about the Delta Plus variant.”Coronavirus Live UpdatesDr. Paul said the way forward is to monitor their possible presence in the country and take the appropriate public health response.“We need to observe the effect of this change, this variant in a scientific way; this has been found outside our country. We need to monitor it through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) to evaluate and detect its potential presence and growth in our country. This is the way to go regarding the virus. “He said.

No precision weapon to shoot variants

Niti member Aayog said this variant reminds us of the importance of infection control and containment measures and behavior.

“Remember there is no way we can fire these variants, to use any precision weapon to make sure they don’t show up in the future. We need to monitor, understand their behavior, mount an appropriate response, and be aware of its effects on us. ”

Dr Paul said that an important tool in addressing any new variant is following appropriate Covid behavior. “The root cause is the chain of transmission. Therefore, if we can break the chains of transmission, we can contain the spread, whatever the variant.”

Replication errors can lead to the appearance of VoC

In explaining the origin of the Delta Plus variant, Dr. Paul said that mRNA viruses are particularly prone to errors in their replication.

“When errors occur in the replication of its RNA, the virus acquires a new character to some extent. Sometimes, it can be significant from the point of view of the disease, it could be in a region like a protein spike through the which virus attaches itself to the cells of the body. So if that part gets smarter than the previous version, it will be to our disadvantage. So we are concerned about those variants, “explained Dr. Paul.