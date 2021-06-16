India Top Headlines

Covaxin Does Not Contain Newborn Calf Serum, Say Bharat Biotech and Government | India News

HYDERABAD: After an RTI query on the ingredients of the locally developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin led a congressional leader to allege the slaughter of cows, Bharat Biotech said Wednesday that while newborn calf serum is used in the manufacture of viral vaccines, it is not used in the final formulation of Covaxin.

“Newborn calf serum is used in the manufacture of viral vaccines. It is used for the growth of cells, but it is not used in the growth of the SARS-CoV-2 virus or in the final formulation. Covaxin is highly purified to contain only the inactivated virus components by removing all other impurities, ”said Bharat Biotech.

“Bovine serum has been widely used in vaccine manufacturing globally for several decades. The use of newborn calf serum has been transparently documented in various publications since the last nine months,” the company added.

The central government also criticized these posts on social media, stating that “the facts have been misrepresented and misrepresented” in these posts.

The response came after the national coordinating party of Congress for digital communications and social media, Gaurav Pandhi, tweeted an RTI response from the Central Drug Control Organization (CDSCO) to one Vikas Patni regarding the content. of Covaxin and accused the Modi government of betraying the “faith and belief” of the people.

“The newborn calf serum is used only for the preparation / growth of vero cells. Different types of bovine and other animal serum are standard enrichment ingredients that are used globally for the growth of vero cells. Vero cells are used to establish cell lines that aid in the production of vaccines. This technique has been used for decades in vaccines against polio, rabies and influenza, “said a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Union (MoHFW).

“These vero cells, after growth, are washed with water, with chemical substances (also known technically as buffer), many times to free them from the newborn calf serum. Thereafter, these vero cells are infected with coronavirus for viral growth, ”the government statement explained.

“The vero cells are completely destroyed in the process of viral growth. Subsequently, this developed virus is also killed (inactivated) and purified. This killed virus is then used to prepare the final vaccine, and no calf serum is used in the final vaccine formulation. Therefore, the final vaccine (Covaxin) does not contain newborn calf serum at all and calf serum is not an ingredient in the final vaccine product, ”the government statement said.





