AIADMK Criticizes Sasikala for ‘Audio Politics’, Trying ‘Divide and Conquer’ Tactic | India News

CHENNAI: AIADMK Senior Leader D Jayakumar on Wednesday criticized VK Sasikala, a confidant of the late party supreme J Jayalalithaa, for trying to create confusion in the party using “audio politics” and for trying to “divide and rule.”

Such designs would never be successful, the former minister claimed, wondering how Sasikala could reclaim the party when he was not even a senior member.

Against the backdrop of his recent phone conversation with a section of AIADMK officials who were subsequently expelled from the party, Jayakumar alleged that he was trying to create confusion.

So he indulged in “audio policy” (an indicator of his phone conversations being made available to the media and shared on social media) and no AIADMK worker would accept it, he told the journalists here.

Attacking Sasikala for trying to “divide and rule” and “capture” the party, he said such a thing would never happen.

The cadres are vigilant and fully understand the “type of conspirators they are,” Jayakumar alleged in an apparent reference to Sasikala and his nephew TTV Dhinakaran, who is the boss of Amma Makkal Munnetera Kazhagam, adding that “those conspiracies will not succeed.”

KC Veeramani, also a former minister, has said that Sasikala was talking to some party members simply using “black sheep” while both O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami continued to safeguard the party and its interests.

Sasikala, opposing the removal of party officials for speaking to her on the phone, had told a loyalist that she would have retained O Panneerselvam as Chief Minister in 2017 if he had not rebelled against her.

In March, before the Assembly elections, Sasikala had said that she “will stay away from politics” but would pray for the “golden rule” of Jayalalithaa.

She became AIADMK interim general secretary following Jayalalithaa’s disappearance in 2016 and this appointment was rescinded at a general council meeting in 2017 and she also announced the invalidation of all appointments made by Dhinakaran.

This meeting also created new coordinator and co-coordinator positions for OPS and EPS respectively, giving them all the powers and the factions led by the duo had joined by then, while Sasikala and his followers were evicted.

Since then, the AIADMK had made it clear that there was no scope for a rapprochement with Sasikala or her relatives.

Finally, Dhinakaran floated the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in 2018 and had often said that the recovery of the AIADMK was his team’s goal.

A Sasikala case, which challenges the 2017 AIADMK general council resolutions, including her removal from the acting general secretary position, is pending in a city civil court and the matter will be published for the next hearing on June 18.

Sasikala had a real influence on AIADMK during the Jayalalithaa days and served a four-year prison sentence (2017-2021) in Bengaluru after being convicted in an asset case and returned to Tamil Nadu in February this year with a great welcome from his supporters. .





