Activist student bail in case of riots: Delhi police challenge HC order in Supreme Court | India News

NEW DELHI: Delhi police on Wednesday challenged a higher court order granting bail to three student activists in the 2020 Delhi riots case.The petition for special leave was filed by the police against the ruling of the Delhi high court that granted bail to Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, who were charged under the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act. in connection with the riots that burned down the capital in February. last year.A court of judges Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani on Tuesday struck down the lower court orders denying bail to Pinjra Tod activists who were arrested in May 2020.

The court had ordered the three activists to surrender their passports and not to offer any incentive to the prosecution witnesses or manipulate the evidence in the case.

By granting bail, the high court had observed that the state in its “anxiety to suppress dissent” blurred the line between the constitutionally guaranteed right to protest and terrorist activity.

“If such confusion gains ground, democracy would be in jeopardy,” the bank said.