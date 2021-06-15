India Top Headlines

Will Screen TMC Traffickers Soon, Says Om Birla | India News

NEW DELHI: With the Trinamool Congress demanding the disqualification of the two MPs elected to Lok Sabha on the party’s ballot in 2019, but who switched sides to the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, spokesperson Birla assured on Monday to the TMC leader in the House, Sudip Bandopadhyay. , which would address the issue before Parliament opens the monsoon session in July.

The spokesperson told Bandopadhyay that he will establish a scrutiny committee to investigate the cases of the two MPs: Sunil Mandal and Sisir Adhikari. “The panel will call both members and speak with me to proceed with the disqualification cases,” Bandopadhyay told TOI. “As I understand it, the cases will be resolved before the Parliament opens the monsoon session,” he added.





Reference page